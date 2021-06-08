Newscrypto (NWC) Reaches Market Cap of $131.75 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 8th. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $131.75 million and $14.34 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00002529 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00065816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00267999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.15 or 0.00234527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.86 or 0.01242907 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003194 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,023.23 or 1.00387877 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 278,042,906 coins and its circulating supply is 158,393,259 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

