NextDAO (NAX) Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $166,138.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NextDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002566 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00063055 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00069794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.77 or 0.00241779 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00025738 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NAX is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,017,472,963 coins and its circulating supply is 1,977,240,854 coins. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.