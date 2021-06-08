NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.890-0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $574 million-584 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $577.20 million.

NASDAQ NXGN traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,774. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 115.27, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.18.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXGN shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,690.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,102 shares of company stock valued at $730,243. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

