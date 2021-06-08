NFT Index Market Cap Hits $1.40 Million (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One NFT Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $627.97 or 0.01872002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFT Index has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. NFT Index has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $314.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00072657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00027075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.26 or 0.00993477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.78 or 0.09652015 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00050963 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

