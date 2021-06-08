NFTX Hashmasks Index Price Hits $842.38 on Top Exchanges (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. In the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be purchased for $842.38 or 0.02639200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market cap of $386,653.94 and $41,819.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00071295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00026441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.57 or 0.00960498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.67 or 0.09648656 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00050180 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Profile

MASK is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 459 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using US dollars.

