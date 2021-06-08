NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NGM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Raymond James cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.00.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. Analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 945,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 165.9% in the first quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 124,773 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 173.7% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 291,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 185,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,227,000 after purchasing an additional 413,843 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

