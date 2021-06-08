NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.190-6.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.NICE also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.450-1.550 EPS.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $218.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,215. NICE has a 12 month low of $181.76 and a 12 month high of $288.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.78, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NICE presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $288.92.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

