NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.450-1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.49 million.NICE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.190-6.390 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NICE. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $288.92.

Get NICE alerts:

Shares of NICE traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.92. 339,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.05. NICE has a 1 year low of $181.76 and a 1 year high of $288.73. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 71.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.78.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Equities analysts expect that NICE will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.