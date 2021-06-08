NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.450-1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.49 million.NICE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.190-6.390 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NICE. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $288.92.
Shares of NICE traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.92. 339,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.05. NICE has a 1 year low of $181.76 and a 1 year high of $288.73. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 71.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.78.
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.
