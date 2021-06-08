Nicholas Themelis Sells 4,000 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded down $7.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $440.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,964. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.19 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 0.38.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MKTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $553.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
