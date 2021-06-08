Nicholas Themelis Sells 4,000 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded down $7.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $440.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,964. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.19 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 0.38.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

MKTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.