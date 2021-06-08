Nicole Carrillo Sells 11,867 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:LDI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,312. loanDepot, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $39.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The company’s revenue was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

LDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth $1,955,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth $1,994,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth $1,485,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $997,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.