Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.79. Nidec shares last traded at $28.62, with a volume of 46,899 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nidec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Nidec had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Nidec Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nidec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

