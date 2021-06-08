Nikon Co. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (OTCMKTS:NINOY)

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Nikon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of Nikon stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. Nikon has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.72.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

