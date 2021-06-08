Nimiq (NIM) Price Reaches $0.0058 on Top Exchanges

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Nimiq has a total market cap of $45.28 million and $1.09 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nimiq has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,571.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,529.71 or 0.07535350 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $598.06 or 0.01781472 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.51 or 0.00481095 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00170101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.12 or 0.00745050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.64 or 0.00487433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007855 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.83 or 0.00392689 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,529,275,830 coins and its circulating supply is 7,867,775,830 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

