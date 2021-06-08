Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.66

Shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 5713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.46.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides sea, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

