Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 7,247 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in DraftKings by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 4.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in DraftKings by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 23.6% during the first quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 79,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 326.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,491,459.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,582,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,154,963 shares of company stock worth $55,521,269 in the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

