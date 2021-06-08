Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth about $678,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its position in Humana by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 23.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM stock opened at $416.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.06 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.00.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.