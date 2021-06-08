Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Eaton by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 955,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,847,000 after buying an additional 33,058 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,383,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

ETN stock opened at $146.85 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $149.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.37. The stock has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

