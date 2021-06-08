Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in Biogen by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in Biogen by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Biogen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in Biogen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $395.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.03. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $382.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.24.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

