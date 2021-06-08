Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $229,587,000. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $174,082,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,514,000 after acquiring an additional 351,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240,047 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,002,000 after acquiring an additional 220,893 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.43.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,023,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $307,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,219 shares of company stock worth $5,744,679. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $206.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.64. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.57 and a 52-week high of $224.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.04, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.