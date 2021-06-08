Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $4.89 Million Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,840 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 822,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $94.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.18. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $95.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.77%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $3,260,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,660,678.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock worth $147,529,685. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.09.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

