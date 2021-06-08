Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $4.90 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $2,028,000. Keystone Wealth Partners bought a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Bradley Mark J. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $3,643,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 496,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,191 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,395 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FAST opened at $52.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.05. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $54.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.