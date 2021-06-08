Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $5.99 Million Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,104 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.07% of Assurant worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Assurant by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Assurant by 1,985.7% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 29,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Assurant in the first quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 13.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIZ opened at $162.55 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $163.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.