Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $6.26 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Welltower by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL opened at $76.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.18 and a 12-month high of $77.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.64.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

