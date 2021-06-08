Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $6.65 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,169 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,370,000 after purchasing an additional 928,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.06.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $134.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $135.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

