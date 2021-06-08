Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,777 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,045,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,890,000 after acquiring an additional 205,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $131.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.66. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.