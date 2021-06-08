Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 26,084 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,761 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,084 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 36.9% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $204,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $215,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 32.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,729,817 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $144,598,000 after purchasing an additional 674,494 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,540.1% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 238,743 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 229,700 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.23.

Shares of COP stock opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

