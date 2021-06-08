Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,813 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $13,785,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 75.6% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Electronic Arts by 436.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,570 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $145.72 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.16.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

In other news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $358,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,835.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $10,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,712 shares of company stock valued at $15,206,135 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

