Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 107 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,325.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,467.00. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $840.43 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,274.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,787.84.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

