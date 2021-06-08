Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 1,314 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV opened at $109.66 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.09.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

