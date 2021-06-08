Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 1,347 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $96.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $98.11. The firm has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 71.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $5,789,047.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,160,076.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $276,745.74. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,468 shares of company stock valued at $19,250,324. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

