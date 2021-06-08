Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 1,902 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth $1,651,000. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Newmont by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Newmont by 1.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 424,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,486,801. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $53.16 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

