Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 409 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in KLA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 372,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in KLA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.19.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $318.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $322.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

