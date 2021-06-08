Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 4,163 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,198,000 after purchasing an additional 908,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $344,479,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,769,000 after acquiring an additional 125,421 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,623,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,466,000 after acquiring an additional 255,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $87.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

