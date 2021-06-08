Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 494 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,964 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,598.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after buying an additional 67,803 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $126,234.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,524,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,428 shares of company stock worth $8,611,538 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $430.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.55, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

