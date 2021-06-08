Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 624 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,951 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $209.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.95. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The firm has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Robert W. Baird raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.53.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

