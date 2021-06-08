Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,555 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 128,295 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,401 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FCX opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.15. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

