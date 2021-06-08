Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

NYSE CCI opened at $198.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.26. The company has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of 88.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $198.90.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,443,363.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

