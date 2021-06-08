Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $211.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $217.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.77. The stock has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,329.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,798.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,382 shares of company stock valued at $70,857,644. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

