Noble Vici Group (NASDAQ:NVGI) Trading 0.7% Higher

Noble Vici Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVGI)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $7.05. 555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.61.

About Noble Vici Group (NASDAQ:NVGI)

Noble Vici Group, Inc engages in the IoT, big data, blockchain, and e-commerce businesses in China, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, and rest of the Asia Pacific. The company develops and manages software for interactive digital media and software consultancy; and provides business and management consultancy services, as well as offers customer service for ecommerce and merchants servicing.

