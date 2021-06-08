Nord/LB Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €7.00 Price Target

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been given a €7.00 ($8.24) target price by analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AT1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Aroundtown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.97 ($8.19).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

AT1 opened at €6.98 ($8.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €6.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 1-year high of €6.96 ($8.19).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.