Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.200-7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29 billion-2.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.32. The company had a trading volume of 158,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,128. Nordson has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $224.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.86.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nordson will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $240.00.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,646. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.