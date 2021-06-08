Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$40.94. Northland Power shares last traded at C$40.73, with a volume of 239,358 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Northland Power to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Northland Power to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Northland Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.85.

Get Northland Power alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$612.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$599.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.7270009 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.42%.

About Northland Power (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.