Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.51

Shares of Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and traded as high as $1.75. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 1,343,252 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO)

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.

