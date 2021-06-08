Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.7% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 144,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 28.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 133,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after acquiring an additional 29,186 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2,698.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 77,414 shares during the period. 10.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

NYSE:NVS opened at $89.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

