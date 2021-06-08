Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.55

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.55 and last traded at $82.19, with a volume of 6991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.20.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.01. The company has a market capitalization of $193.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,147 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,654,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,402,000 after purchasing an additional 353,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $23,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

