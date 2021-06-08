Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,897.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO stock opened at $81.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $82.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.01. The stock has a market cap of $191.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

