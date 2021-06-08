Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stake Raised by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,539 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 161,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after buying an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,167,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,564,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $81.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.01. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.23. The firm has a market cap of $191.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

