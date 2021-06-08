Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Sells $615,010.00 in Stock

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $615,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 447,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,637,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.90. 5,799,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,583,471. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,747.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $1,667,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,648,000 after acquiring an additional 133,604 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $2,249,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 19.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.