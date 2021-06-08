Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Hits $0.0038

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $27.02 million and approximately $801,164.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00072507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00026803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $324.76 or 0.00995014 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.33 or 0.09655274 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00051441 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,181,865,278 coins. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

