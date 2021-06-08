Nucor Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Shares of NUE stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.60. The company had a trading volume of 27,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,967. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.75. Nucor has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nucor will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 39,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $2,819,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,651 shares in the company, valued at $25,970,866.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,865 shares of company stock valued at $24,093,738 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

